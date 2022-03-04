Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 256 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

