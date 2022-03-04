Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after buying an additional 2,191,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,802,000 after acquiring an additional 692,660 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,332,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,170,000 after buying an additional 258,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,913,000 after buying an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter.

EMB opened at $96.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

