Cat Token Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $293.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00258046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

