CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Up 175.0% in February

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBBI opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

