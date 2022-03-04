CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Sells $725,788.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CBRE Group stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

