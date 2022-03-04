Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,781. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cellectis by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 120,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.