Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) vs. Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) and Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celsion and Celularity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion $500,000.00 54.15 -$21.48 million ($0.26) -18.04 Celularity N/A N/A -$49.26 million N/A N/A

Celsion has higher revenue and earnings than Celularity.

Risk & Volatility

Celsion has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celularity has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Celsion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Celularity shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Celsion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Celsion and Celularity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Celularity 0 1 2 0 2.67

Celularity has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Celularity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celularity is more favorable than Celsion.

Profitability

This table compares Celsion and Celularity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion -3,912.20% -39.72% -28.66% Celularity N/A 739.30% 9.06%

Summary

Celularity beats Celsion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsion (Get Rating)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.

About Celularity (Get Rating)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc., which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

