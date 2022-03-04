Celsius Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.68 and a beta of 2.05. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Celsius by 85.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

