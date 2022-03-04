Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,767. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.86 and a beta of 2.05. Celsius has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. Celsius’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celsius by 30.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after buying an additional 89,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 24.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after buying an additional 81,586 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

