Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $62.80

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.80, but opened at $56.60. Celsius shares last traded at $59.96, with a volume of 22,755 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 523.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

