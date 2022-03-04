Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc Sells 2,425,000 Shares

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,892,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,623. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 5.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

