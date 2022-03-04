Center For Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period.

SHY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.54. 141,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,164. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

