Center For Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after buying an additional 587,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,226,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,399 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

