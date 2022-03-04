Center For Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

VXF traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.05. 8,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $180.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

