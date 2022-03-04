Center For Asset Management LLC Has $340,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after acquiring an additional 502,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $262.85. The stock had a trading volume of 236,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.70 and its 200 day moving average is $250.54. The company has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.