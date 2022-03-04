Center For Asset Management LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.28. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $247.33 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

