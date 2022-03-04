Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,311. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

