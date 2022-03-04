Center For Asset Management LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 56,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,804. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.13 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.