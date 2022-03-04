Centiva Capital LP Buys New Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

