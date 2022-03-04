Centiva Capital LP Raises Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,727 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 7.11% of New Vista Acquisition worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVSA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

