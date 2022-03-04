Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 358,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 1.12% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $13.33 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

