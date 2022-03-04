Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 11,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 13,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Centogene alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centogene by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Centogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.