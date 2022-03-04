Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 37.2% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

