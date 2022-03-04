Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 5225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,389 shares of company stock worth $13,701,511. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

