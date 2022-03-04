CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CESDF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,371. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

