Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 24,746 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the third quarter worth $185,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

