Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.88.

NYSE DPZ opened at $402.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

