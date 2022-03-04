Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

