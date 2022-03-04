Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $716,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $71.52 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

