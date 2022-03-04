Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $761,000 Investment in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 147.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 138,243 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after acquiring an additional 407,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $64,512,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DLocal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

DLocal Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.