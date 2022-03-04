Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 12,728 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 161.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,774,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $13,264,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of MARA opened at $24.66 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

