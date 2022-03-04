Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $221.57 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

