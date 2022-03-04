Cetera Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,100. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

