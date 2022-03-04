Cetera Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CGC. cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

