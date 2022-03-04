Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,584 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

