Cetera Investment Advisers Has $593,000 Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abiomed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $311.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.