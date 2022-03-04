Cetera Investment Advisers Has $614,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

