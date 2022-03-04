Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Markel were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,260.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,243.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,251.73. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,085.00 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.