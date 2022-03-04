ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHPT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 170,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,072,117. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $39,488,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $980,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.