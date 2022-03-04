ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHPT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 170,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,072,117. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $39,488,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $980,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

