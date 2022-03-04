Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Down 54.3% in February

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,400 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 3,952,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CWBHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

