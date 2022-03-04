CheesecakeSwap Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $99,925.29 and $34.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.06542954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.06 or 1.00356386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026842 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

