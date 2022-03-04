Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.32

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.32 and traded as high as C$7.51. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.45, with a volume of 364,769 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$776.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

