Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.30. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 323,900 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.