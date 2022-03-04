Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CPK stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.83. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.
In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
