Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.83. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

