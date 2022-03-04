Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.60

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.60 and last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 5783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.27. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The firm has a market cap of C$253.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$185,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,080,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,400,431. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$274,340.30.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

