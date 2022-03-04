Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chevron in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.22 on Thursday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $157.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $304.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 401,025 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.