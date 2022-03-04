Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 728.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after buying an additional 401,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

