Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $25.10 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

