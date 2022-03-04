Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 9.5% on Strong Earnings

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 223,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,540,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 85,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,330,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $219,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

