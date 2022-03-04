Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 155,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $601.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

