Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.
Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 155,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $601.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
